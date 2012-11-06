PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 6 Directv : * CEO says has received bankers' pitch books to buy vivendi's
Brazilian telco operator GVT * Says has started no other process regarding GVT, says no decision imminent
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive