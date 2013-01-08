BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
Jan 8 Directv : * CEO expects to get more detail on the sales process from gvt
"sometime in the first quarter" and Directv will be communicating with gvt to
get more clarity in the "next two weeks"
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018