Jan 8 DirecTV's Chief Executive said on
Tuesday that the top U.S. satellite provider added 100,000 net
subscribers in the fourth quarter and is still mulling an
acquisition of Vivendi's Brazilian telecom unit, GVT.
CEO Mike White said DirecTV had a "good quarter" and that
the churn, or rate of cancellations was better than expected.
"The U.S. business delivered 100,000 net adds. That was
significantly above where we thought we'd be," he said, speaking
at an investor conference in Las Vegas.
The company's Latin American unit, considered by investors
to be the company's growth engine, also exceeded expectations in
the fourth quarter, White said.
"Latin America had another record quarter and both exceeded
internal and external expectations from a net adds standpoint,"
White said," without providing specific subscriber numbers.
The executive said DirecTV remained interested in acquiring
GVT, the Brazilian telecom unit of France's Vivendi. He said the
process was going slower than expected. White called it a
potential "tuck in" acquisition that was not a "must-have" buy.
Reuters reported in November DirecTV was among one of the
companies that had bid on GVT.
White said he expects to receive more detail on the sales
process from GVT "sometime in the first quarter" and that
DirecTV will communicate with a "bit more clarity" on the issue
in the next couple of weeks.
He said GVT "will have to make a decision on what they're
seeing" including "interest levels" from potential buyers.