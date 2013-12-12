Dec 12 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
said it expects earnings of $8 per share by 2016, a more than 15
percent compounded annual growth, helped by strong subscriber
additions.
The company's projections exclude results from Venezuela due
to the huge currency devaluation.
DirecTV also forecast free cash flow per share to grow by
more than a quarter by 2016, excluding results from Venezuela.
The company added 139,000 net subscribers in the United
States in the third quarter, nearly double the gain of 70,000
that analysts expected.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)