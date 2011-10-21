Oct 21 A dispute has broken out between News
Corp owned Fox Networks and DirecTV Group , the
largest U.S. satellite TV provider, over carriage fees that
could potentially lead to DirecTV pulling the plug on Fox
channels from Nov 1.
"(Fox) are currently asking our customers to pay 40 percent
more for the exact same Fox channels that they already receive
and that is simply unfair and unwarranted," DirecTV said in a
statement.
Fox said in a statement that the company had proposed to
keep the Fox Networks on DirecTV for the same price and on the
same terms while an agreement is worked out.
Scott Grogin, a spokesman for Fox Networks, said the company
is still negotiating with DirecTV.
DirecTV said it will be forced to suspend Fox channels as
soon as Nov. 1 unless News Corp is willing to move toward a more
reasonable price increase.
But Fox argued that DirecTV "has given us no chance to
respond before taking an unnecessarily aggressive posture and
going public."
In a similar dispute last year, Cablevision
customers lost Walt Disney Co's ABC for several hours
till 15 minutes into the live telecast of the Oscars Awards.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)