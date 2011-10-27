Oct 27 DirecTV Group sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) alleging that Fox Broadcasting Co was running misleading ads warning customers that the satellite TV network would pull their access to local Fox stations.

In its letter, DirecTV said the dispute over carriage fees with News Corp owned Fox would only result in customers no longer being able to access Fox's cable channels like FX and National Geographic, if the two companies were unable to agree to a new carriage deal by November 1.

"Fox, however, is running advertisements asserting that DirecTV viewers 'soon could even lose' the Fox broadcast stations in their local markets," DirecTV said in a letter to the FCC.

The current carriage agreement for the cable channels expired on Sept. 30. However, Fox's broadcast stations are covered under a separate agreement, which does not expire until Dec 31.

Fox was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)