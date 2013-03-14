Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television provider has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT.
A DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the company chose to "not to move forward in its pursuit of GVT and has withdrawn from the process."
Reuters had reported on Feb. 28 that the only other bidder in the GVT auction process besides DirecTV was a consortium of buyout firms led by KKR & CO.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.