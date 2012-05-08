* Programming costs to rise 8 pct this year

* Latin American unit outperforms

* Q2 looks weaker - CEO

* Churn, revenue per subscriber improves (Adds comments from conference call)

By Liana B. Baker

May 8 Satellite TV provider DirecTV's added fewer subscribers than expected in the United States and faced higher programming costs that hurt its operating margins during the first quarter.

The largest satellite TV operator in the United States added 81,000 new U.S. subscribers, missing analysts' average forecast of 92,000, according to StreetAccount data. The company said in a statement that in the United States it focused on retaining its "higher quality subscribers" and used stricter credit policies with new customers.

DirecTV, along with its competitor, Dish Network, added subscribers in the first quarter. But DirecTV Chief Executive Mike White told investors on the conference call on Tuesday that the second quarter would be weaker for DirecTV and its rivals.

"Q2 is always a seasonally low quarter for the industry and so I think we'll see some challenges in Q2 along with the industry," White said, adding he expects the company to gain market share this year.

DirecTV did not provide an earnings forecast for the second quarter or the rest of the year.

Nomura analyst Mike McCormack called the results a "mixed bag" and said they deepen his concerns about the health of the company's U.S. operations. In a research note he wrote that "investors should question the operational strategy" of DirecTV.

"We see few alternatives to alleviate cost pressures," he wrote.

DirecTV said its operating margins declined to 31.5 percent from 34.5 percent a year ago partly due to higher programming costs. Media companies are raising their rates faster than operators such as DirecTV can pass them along to customers.

Chief Financial Officer Pat Doyle said on the conference call that DirecTV had to pay more for regional sports networks and other fees as part of its contracts with Fox and the National Football League during the quarter. Programming costs are on track to rise 8 percent this year, the company said.

DirecTV's churn rate, or the rate of cancellations, fell to 1.44 percent, an improvement from 1.52 percent a year ago and ahead of estimates. It had 19.97 million subscribers at the end of the quarter.

In Latin America, it added 593,000 new subscribers, which beat analysts' estimates of 543,000.

Much of the satellite TV provider's subscriber growth has been in Latin America, where it has been tapping into a middle class with more spending power in countries such as Brazil. It also operates in Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador.

"Their Latin American business continues to be on fire," said Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell.

The company also generated 3.6 percent more revenue per subscriber at $91.99 because it increased prices on programming packages and the cost of leasing boxes.

DirecTV's results come a day after its main competitor, Dish Network Corp, added 104,000 subscribers, sailing past analysts' estimates.

DirecTV's net income rose to $731 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with $674 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier. Its EPS beat Wall Street analyst estimates by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $7.05 billion, narrowly missing analysts' estimates of $7.06 billion.

The company's shares closed 12 cents, or 0.26 percent, higher at $48.03 per share. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; editing by Maureen Bavdek, Leslie Gevirtz and Andre Grenon)