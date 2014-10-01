BRIEF-Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Satellite TV provider DirecTV has reached a new multi-year contract to continue selling its Sunday Ticket package of National Football League games, the company and the league said on Wednesday.
The deal also expands DirecTV's rights to stream the games live on mobile devices and broadband. Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio)
* McDonald's tweet: "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Saudi Arabia, China looking at refinery, petrochemical projects