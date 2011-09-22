NEW YORK, Sept 22 Leading U.S. satellite TV
provider DirecTV Group DTV.O is having a "very, very good"
third quarter in terms of subscriber growth, Chief Executive
Mike White said on Thursday.
"We're very pleased with the trends we've seen with gross
adds and customer churn," White said at a Goldman Sachs
investor conference.
Customer churn is a metric used to measure the rate at
which customers cancel their subscriptions. White said the
customer churn numbers for the quarter had been "excellent."
The former PepsiCo executive said the quarter was helped
partly by his decision to give away DirecTV's exclusive package
of NFL football games, NFL Sunday Ticket, to new customers as a
one-year promotion.
The strategy to win sports fans from rival satellite
company Dish Network Corp (DISH.O), as well as cable and
telephone competitors appears to be bearing fruit.
White said the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion was not
undertaken because of the current macroeconomic pressures that
all pay-TV companies are facing. He pointed out that, because
the company pays a fixed amount to the NFL for the programming
rights, it makes no difference if DirecTV gives it away in the
hope of retaining the new customers after the promotion
expires.
The Sunday Ticket give-away has already caused controversy
with rivals. Last month, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) sued DirecTV
over what it claimed were "false ads" for the Sunday Ticket
promotion. A Federal judge later denied Comcast's request for a
restraining order.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; editing by Andre Grenon)