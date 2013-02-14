Feb 14 Satellite TV provider DirecTV on
Thursday said its profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter
after it added 103,000 net subscribers.
Net income attributable to DirecTV rose to $942 million, or
$1.55 per share, compared with $718 million, or $1.02 per share
a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $8.05 billion. Analysts were
expecting $8.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the United States, it added 103,000 net subscribers. In
Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it added
658,000 NET subscribers.
The company also authorized a new $4 billion stock
repurchase program.
In December, DirecTV Group said its service fees will rise an
average 4.5 percent in February due to increasing programming
costs.