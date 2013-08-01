Aug 1 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
missed second-quarter earnings estimates as it lost more
customers than expected in the United States and added fewer
than expected in its Latin American unit.
The company reported on Thursday that net income
attributable to DirecTV was $660 million, or $1.18 per share,
down from $711 billion, or $1.09 share, a year ago. Analysts'
average forecast was $1.33 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.7 billion.
Analysts on average expected U.S. DirecTV to lose a net
69,500 U.S. subscribers in the quarter, according to
StreetAccount, but the losses totaled 84,000.
In Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it
added just 165,000 subscribers, while StreetAccount was looking
for 431,900.