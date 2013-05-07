BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
May 7 Satellite TV provider DirecTV said on Tuesday that first-quarter net income fell after a $166 million charge related to a Venezuelan currency devaluation in February.
Net income attributable to DirecTV was $690 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $731 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $7.58 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the United States, it added 21,000 net subscribers. Wall Street expected an addition of 25,000 net subscribers, on average, according to StreetAccount.
In Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it added 583,000 subscribers, while StreetAccount looked for 519,000 subscribers.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.