(Adds comments from conference call)
By Liana B. Baker
May 6 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite
TV provider, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday and said Los Angeles customers were not canceling their
subscriptions even though they are shut out from watching LA
Dodgers' baseball.
DirecTV Chief Executive Mike White said that the rate of
cancellations, known as churn, was immaterial in Los Angeles,
where Dodgers games are now being carried on a channel that an
estimated 5 million local residents cannot see.
Dodgers games are being shown on the new SportsNet LA
channel, which is owned by the team but operated by Time Warner
Cable, which distributes the channel and paid billions for the
rights. Time Warner Cable and two smaller operators in
the area are the channel's only carriers, while DirecTV, which
has a large foothold in Los Angeles, has been holding out.
"The prices we've been quoted so far are so far beyond what
a rational view of the market is, that we don't think that it's
appropriate to put that on our pay TV customers," White said.
Time Warner Cable said in a statement that it is eager for
fans to get the channel and "DirecTV has shown no sense of
urgency in getting a deal done."
DirecTV declined to address any rumors related to mergers
and acquisitions on its conference call. The Wall Street Journal
reported on April 30 that telecom company AT&T had
approached the satellite operator about a potential takeover.
RESULTS
U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 12,000 from 21,000 a
year earlier. Analysts were expecting net additions of 14,000,
according to StreetAccount.
Net income fell to $561 million, or $1.09 per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31 from $690 million, or $1.20 per
share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned
$1.63 per share, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.50
per share.
The growth in adjusted earnings per share was in part driven
by stock repurchases of $895 million in the quarter, the company
said.
Revenue increased 4 percent to $7.86 billion, but missed the
average analyst estimate of $7.91 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from its DirecTV Latin America unit - which accounts
for 21 percent of total revenue - remained flat at $1.72 billion
as average revenue per user fell 10 percent. That unit was hit
with a $281 million charge related to devaluations of the
Venezuelan bolivar.
Net subscriber additions in Latin America, its largest
growth area, fell to 361,000 from 583,000 a year earlier, but
came above analysts' estimates of 277,000.
DirecTV shares, which gained 16 percent this year, were
trading 2.7 percent higher at $82.03 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Soham Chatterjee
in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Chizu Nomiyama)