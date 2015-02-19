Feb 19 DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite
TV company, posted a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it
earned more in the United States and added more subscribers
there than expected.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $778 million,
or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$810 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $8.92 billion from $8.59 billion.
Average revenue per user in the United States rose to
$117.30 from $111.74 a year earlier.
U.S. net subscriber additions jumped to 149,000 from 93,000
a year earlier, DirecTV said on Thursday.
Analysts expected net additions of 56,000, according to
market research firm StreetAccount.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)