BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
Aug 28 Dirui Industrial Co Ltd
* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 29.54 yuan (4.8099 US dollar) per share, aiming to raise 453 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vovqBf (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.