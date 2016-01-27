LONDON, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid agencies
should stop shipping in mass-produced, pre-fabricated shelters
after disasters and help people rebuild their villages with
local materials like mud and bamboo, a leading Pakistani
architect says.
Yasmeen Lari was inspired to rethink post-disaster
construction after massive flooding in 2010 left one-fifth of
Pakistan under water and affected some 20 million people.
She has since helped survivors of floods and quakes build
around 45,000 low-cost homes and shelters which she says can
easily be copied and have a tiny carbon footprint.
Her designs feature in an exhibition opening in London on
Wednesday called "Creation from Catastrophe", which examines how
architects have re-invented communities and cities after
disasters - from the Great Fire of London in 1666 to last year's
devastating earthquake in Nepal.
"A disaster zone where everything is lost offers the perfect
opportunity for us to take a fresh look, from the ground up, at
what architecture really is," says Toyo Ito, one of five
architects who set up "public living rooms" after Japan's 2011
quake and tsunami.
The exhibition at the Royal Institute of British Architects
(RIBA) shows how architects working in disaster zones are
increasingly focusing on helping people rebuild their own
communities with local materials rather than imposing solutions
on them.
Lari said housing provided by aid agencies after disasters
was too expensive, with the result that many people were
excluded.
"Whatever we do, we can never do enough because there are so
many destitute people - it is horrifying," Lari told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in an interview from Karachi.
"The only way we can get to them is if we find very low-cost
solutions, and if we train everybody how to do things
themselves."
Her buildings are made of lime-hardened mud walls which are
"as strong as anything and totally water resistant". The roofs
are made of bamboo which lasts 25 years, covered with straw
matting, a layer of tarpaulin, and pozzolana, a waterproofing
material.
"You can teach this to everybody," said Lari who has also
provided shelters for people left homeless by October's quake in
northern Pakistan.
HALF-BUILT HOMES
Also on show is the work of Japanese architect Shigeru Ban
who has helped survivors of Nepal's earthquake build new houses,
using cardboard tubes filled with quake rubble.
In Chile, architect Alejandro Araveno, who helped redesign
the coastal city of Constitucion after a massive earthquake and
tsunami in 2010, has pioneered a radical scheme to provide
half-built houses which meet immediate needs and can be
completed by the inhabitants when they can raise the money.
The prediction that disasters will increase in frequency and
severity is leading architects to look at ways to
"disaster-proof" communities and explore ways to work with
nature rather than against it.
In Constitucion, one flattened waterfront area is being
replanted as a forest to act as a buffer against future floods
and tsunamis.
Lari's projects in Pakistan include two-storey community
centres built on bamboo stilts which allow water to flow
underneath during floods. The top floor converts into a shelter
so that people don't have to move away from their village.
In Nigeria, where flooding in 2012 uprooted over 2.1 million
people, architects NLE designed a three-storey floating school
in a Lagos slum which was built by local residents using
off-cuts from a nearby sawmill and locally grown bamboo.
