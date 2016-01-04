* Weather behind 94 pct of 2015's natural catastrophe events
* NatCat claims fall to $27 bln in 2015 vs $31 bln in 2014
* Lower hurricane activity helped cut insurance payouts
* Broker Willis Re says reinsurance prices fell in Jan
* Graphic reut.rs/1ZKeNN8
(Adds graphic link)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 Insurers paid out around $27
billion for natural disaster claims last year with weather
causing 94 percent of incidents, underscoring the challenge
posed by climate change, data from reinsurer Munich Re
showed on Monday.
While the climate phenomenon known as 'El Niño' reduced the
development of hurricanes in the North Atlantic, storms and
floods still inflicted billions of dollars of damage in Europe
and North America, the world's largest reinsurer said in an
annual review.
Munich Re said floods in the UK and Scandinavia from storm
"Desmond" early last month may cause about 700 million euros
($764 million) in claims, while later flooding from storm "Eva"
in the UK may cause overall damage of more than 1 billion euros.
Climate change may have played a role in the floods, it said.
Two tornado outbreaks and flooding also hit the United
States hard last month but Munich Re said damage estimates were
not yet available.
The insurance industry lobbied governments to take action to
curb climate change in the run-up to the UN climate summit in
Paris last year, citing both rising payouts in heavily-insured
rich country markets and a lack of affordable insurance in
developing countries where it is most needed.
"The proportion of insured losses for catastrophes in
developing and emerging countries remains very low," said Munich
Re board member Torsten Jeworrek.
"The insurance industry is exploring new avenues to close
this gap in cover and thus to help people better cope with
material losses after a catastrophe," Jeworrek said.
Munich Re participates in newly-established insurance pools
to help Caribbean, Pacific Island and African states cope with
weather related catastrophes.
Insurers and reinsurers may get a push from an international
effort unveiled by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to
develop company disclosures so investors can assess companies'
physical, liability and other risks from climate change.
"Quantification and disclosure of insurance risk has helped
to drive reinsurance demand for the last 25 years," said John
Cavanagh, Chief Executive at broker Willis Re.
DROP IN CLAIMS, RISE IN DEATHS
The $27 billion in insured damage last year was lower than
the $31 billion registered in 2014 and also below the 10-year
average of $56 billion, Munich Re said.
Overall damage, including that not covered by insurance, was
$90 billion last year, the lowest level since 2009.
In all, 23,000 people were killed in 2015, many in the Nepal
earthquake in April. The total compared with 7,700 the previous
year, but was well below the 10-year average of 68,000.
Lower claims payouts boost insurance industry profit but
have a downside for reinsurers, whose insurance company clients
often then demand lower prices for reinsurers' backing.
Willis Re said reinsurance prices continued to fall for
contracts taking effect at the start of 2016 and that
predictions of an end to the multi-year decline had proved
illusory.
"The January renewals have unfortunately confounded the
hopes of commentators that the market was reaching a pricing
floor," Willis Re's Cavanagh said.
The review gave no claims figures for Munich Re itself. The
reinsurer is due to report its results from the January renewals
contracts with insurers, as well as its 2015 financial results,
on Feb. 4.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)