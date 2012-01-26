LONDON, Jan 26 (AlertNet) - From shipping supplies
into disaster zones to setting up emergency telecoms networks
and sending aid payments via phones, businesses are increasingly
donating cash and expertise to help people hit by humanitarian
crises.
The for-profit and non-profit sectors have traditionally
been at odds when it came to humanitarian aid, with aid workers
suspicious of corporate motives and businesses doubtful of
charities' efficiency.
But a growing number of aid agencies have teamed up with
companies offering logistics services and new technologies in
recent years to find ways of responding more effectively to
disasters like famine, floods and earthquakes.
Since its first experience helping the Red Cross and Red
Crescent in the 2006 Lebanon conflict, logistics firm Agility
has contributed transport, forklifts and warehousing and shared
supply chain know-how in around 20 emergencies, for example.
"There is certainly a lot of value for industries to engage
with humanitarians," said Frank Clary, who manages disaster
relief contributions at the company, which is based in Kuwait
and the Middle East's largest logistics provider.
"It is something employees want to do ... and it doesn't
cost too much."
The private sector has also given more cash, with corporate
donations tending to rise sharply when big natural disasters hit
the headlines.
In recent years, funding from private sources --
businesses, individuals, foundations and trusts -- has accounted
for about a quarter of all humanitarian aid, rising to $4.3
billion in 2010 from $2.7 billion in 2006, according to Global
Humanitarian Assistance, a British-based group that monitors aid
flows.
The U.N. refugee agency, the U.N. High Commissioner for
Refugees (UNHCR), alone has managed to increase corporate-sector
income to $32 million in 2011 from $3.7 million in 2006.
The trend is likely to continue as private donations become
more important to charities, who fear that debt-laden
governments -- traditionally the biggest donors -- may start
squeezing aid budgets.
In an AlertNet survey of 41 of the world's largest aid
groups released on Thursday, nearly half saw the private sector
as a key source of extra funding to meet rising needs as crises
get worse in coming years due to climate change and
urbanisation.
BETTER BOTTOM-LINE
Olivier Delarue, who manages UNHCR's business relationships,
said U.N. aid workers have become more receptive to
private-sector solutions.
Skype, for example, has developed a low-bandwidth version of
its messaging software to allow UNHCR staff to communicate in
remote areas.
Furniture retailer IKEA and UNHCR are now working on a
three-year project to set up new camp facilities for Somali
refugees pushed into Kenya and Ethiopia by drought and conflict,
backed by a $62 million grant from the IKEA Foundation.
"It is not about the company telling you what to do, but
offering ways of doing your work better," Delarue said. "The aim
is to improve our efficiency, reduce our costs and increase the
self-reliance of refugees."
The relatively new concept of cash transfers is also proving
fruitful.
Aid agencies and governments are increasingly turning to
banks and mobile phone firms to distribute money electronically
in emergencies. It is quicker and more secure than handouts, and
allows people to buy what they need locally.
During the 2010 Pakistan floods, for instance, Visa Inc.,
the global payments technology company, partnered with the state
and United Bank Limited to get cash relief to 2 million families
using a government-funded, prepaid debit card.
Visa said programmes like this can benefit rural communities
by offering them access to financial services for the first
time, while enabling the firm to expand its business.
WIN-WIN?
Despite the shift towards more creative, longer-term
partnerships, former U.N. aid chief John Holmes believes there
is still a lot of untapped potential in sectors like water,
construction and pharmaceuticals.
Holmes, who served as U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator from
2007 to 2010, said the fragmented nature of the aid system
deters some companies from humanitarian involvement because they
do not know who to approach. Others see disaster relief as too
transitory.
"It doesn't leave anything behind which they can label as
theirs," said Holmes, who is now director of a UK-based
international thinktank, the Ditchley Foundation. "They would
rather invest in a hospital or a school where they can say,
'This is what we've done.'"
Some aid workers are troubled by the ethics of companies
donating more goods and services in emergencies. Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) UK's executive director, Marc DuBois, told the
AlertNet survey that private-sector funding linked to the use of
companies' own products posed a risk to the independence and
quality of humanitarian action.
Others regard suspicion of commercial agendas as outdated.
"I see it as a win-win," said Hugo Slim, an Oxford
University academic and former aid official who set up
Malachite, a firm advising investors on emerging markets.
"I don't think it is necessarily a sinister motive to hope
that by pioneering and innovating in a disaster you might not
stumble across an invention or a market that could be useful in
the future."
But researchers argue more evaluation is needed to determine
which types of corporate contribution save most lives.
"If (companies) abide by codes of conduct, and if NGOs are
very clear about what they are asking their private-sector
partners for, then it can be a good thing," said Lawrence
Haddad, director of the Institute of Development Studies at
Britain's University of Sussex.
"But I think there is a tendency to glorify (business)
competence and professionalism, and what they bring to the
party," he said, adding that there was not enough transparency
or evidence about what works and who's doing what.
(AlertNet is a humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters
Foundation. Visit www.trust.org/alertnet)
(For more on the future of humanitarian aid, including
info-graphics, videos, stories, blogs and results of AlertNet's
poll of experts, visit futureofaid.trust.org)
(Editing by Katie Nguyen and Sonya Hepinstall)