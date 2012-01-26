Jan 26 (AlertNet) - Where most expat aid workers fear
to tread in Mogadishu, recently arrived Turkish aid workers have
been driving in the streets, swimming in the sea and praying in
local mosques.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visited Somalia in
August, the first head of a non-African state to do so for
nearly 20 years. The Turks have since opened an embassy, started
work on the international airport, offered Somalis university
places in Turkey and made plans to build a new hospital.
"Turkey is an animating force in Somalia ... The people
honestly love them," said Mustakim Waid, who worked in Mogadishu
for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- the
second-largest intergovernmental organisation after the United
Nations.
From Turkey to Brazil, India to Saudi Arabia, a growing
number of non-Western donors are bringing fresh funds, a
different mindset and their own experience of managing natural
disasters to the global humanitarian aid scene.
Until recently most emerging donors focused their aid on
their own regions. Some, like India, China and Brazil, were also
major recipients of international humanitarian aid.
But as their economies and political clout have grown, so
too has their influence on the humanitarian aid system, which
has traditionally been dominated by the mostly Western members
of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's
Development Assistance Committee (DAC).
Over a decade, the volume of humanitarian aid reported by
emerging powers has increased by almost twenty-fold -- to $622.5
million in 2010 from $34.7 million in 2000.
Increasingly, they are being courted by U.N. agencies and
some large aid organisations for funding.
"We are in a risky time ... because we are at a point where
the capacity of the system -- both response capacity and
financial capacity -- isn't quite sufficing to meet current
needs," said Robert Smith, who heads the unit that deals with
appeals for funding at the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
"And those needs are probably going to get deeper and
broader, so we need to be able to scale up."
MONEY TALKS
Saudi Arabia has been the top non-DAC donor for most of the
past decade. However, like many emerging donors, a lot of its
humanitarian aid goes unreported for a variety of reasons,
ranging from unfamiliarity with international norms to a lack of
organisations to track such data.
In 2008, Saudi gave the U.N. World Food Programme $500
million -- the largest donation in WFP's history.
The Gulf state has strongly criticised U.N. agencies'
overheads and the way they channel funds to the NGOs that
distribute aid on the ground, said Andrea Binder, associate
director of Berlin-based Global Public Policy Institute.
Unlike most donors, Saudi Arabia usually gives a small first
instalment, and will only disburse the rest if the U.N. agency
proves it can process the money within an agreed time.
"It's a different way of holding U.N. agencies accountable,"
Binder said.
John Holmes, director of the Ditchley Foundation and former
U.N. emergency relief coordinator, said there was a big
imbalance between what rich Western countries and the rest of
the world were prepared to give.
China and India should be bigger donors but they have
massive poverty and disaster problems of their own that they
deal with themselves, he said.
"It's more Brazil, Mexico and Argentina and so on who need
to get more into the system."
END OF WESTERN DOMINANCE?
Some experts are concerned that non-DAC donors may be
repeating mistakes that DAC donors have made and mostly learnt
from, such as sending inappropriate aid.
Not all countries have a single government body responsible
for humanitarian aid and some do little to evaluate how
effective their responses have been to needs on the ground.
"There is a lot of work that we have done in the West to try
and improve our standards, accountability practices and so on --
things which also need to be improved in other parts of the
world," said Abdurahman Sharif, operations manager of the
London-based Muslim Charities Forum, whose members work in many
parts of the world.
At the same time, some experts say that in many countries,
from Afghanistan and Iraq to Somalia and Sudan, humanitarian aid
is seen as akin to a kind of Western imperialism -- and this is
where the entrance of new donors could benefit everyone.
"When I try to impose a model that is perceived to be
Western on a situation that doesn't identify itself with the
West, you have a clash," Sharif said.
"The question we have to ask ourselves is if our Western
model is the best."
Defenders of the Western model say it is based on cherished
principles developed over many decades, such as the idea that
aid should be given on the basis of need alone, irrespective of
the political or economic interests of donors.
International fora - including the DAC and a network of
agencies known as the Good Humanitarian Donorship group - are
opening their meetings to more donors. And for the past five
years OCHA has been working to improve dialogue with non-DAC
donors.
"It's a gradual process of ... mutual confidence-building in
each other's systems and capacities but it's already producing
results," Smith said. "More and more non-DAC countries are
advancing on the table of top donors."
(Additional reporting by Megan Rowling)
(AlertNet is a humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters
Foundation. Visit www.trust.org/alertnet)
(For more on the future of humanitarian aid, including
info-graphics, videos, stories, blogs and results of an AlertNet
poll of experts, visit futureofaid.trust.org)
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)