TEL AVIV, March 20 Israel Discount Bank
, Israel's third-largest lender reported a 23 percent
drop in quarterly profit that missed estimates, hurt by lower
financing income.
Discount earned 169 million shekels ($46 million) in the
fourth-quarter, down from 219 million a year earlier and below
188 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income slipped 3.8 percent to 1.07 billion
shekels, while the expense for credit losses was unchanged at
252 million, it said on Wednesday.
Discount's core Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk assets rose
to 8.6 percent in 2012 from 8.1 percent in 2011.
($1 = 3.69 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)