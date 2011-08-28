JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it moved to a quarterly loss due to weak results from its mobile phone unit and a heavy loss from an investment in Credit Suisse .

Discount, a unit of IDB Holding Corp , lost 1.2 billion shekels ($331 million), compared with a profit of 56 million a year earlier.

The results were weighed down by a 1.93 billion shekel loss at its unit Koor Industries , through which Discount now holds a 2.14 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Koor, 63 percent owned by Discount, recorded a 1.82 billion shekel loss in April through June from a writeoff that reflected the difference between the value of Credit Suisse shares as of June 30 and the amount it paid.

Discount was also hurt by a 25 percent in quarterly profit at Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator , and a profit decline at Super-Sol , Israel's largest supermarket chain.

Discount also has stakes in medical device maker Given Imaging , real estate developer Property & Building , and Internet and telecom services provider Netvision . ($1 = 3.63 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)