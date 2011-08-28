JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israeli holding company
Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it moved to a
quarterly loss due to weak results from its mobile phone unit
and a heavy loss from an investment in Credit Suisse .
Discount, a unit of IDB Holding Corp , lost 1.2
billion shekels ($331 million), compared with a profit of 56
million a year earlier.
The results were weighed down by a 1.93 billion shekel loss
at its unit Koor Industries , through which Discount now
holds a 2.14 percent stake in Credit Suisse.
Koor, 63 percent owned by Discount, recorded a 1.82 billion
shekel loss in April through June from a writeoff that reflected
the difference between the value of Credit Suisse shares as of
June 30 and the amount it paid.
Discount was also hurt by a 25 percent in quarterly profit
at Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone
operator , and a profit decline at Super-Sol
, Israel's largest supermarket chain.
Discount also has stakes in medical device maker Given
Imaging , real estate developer Property &
Building , and Internet and telecom services provider
Netvision .
($1 = 3.63 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)