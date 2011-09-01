* Deal to add about 7 cents to EPS in 2012 - Discover
* Purchase follows earlier deal for Citi loan business
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Credit card company Discover
Financial Services (DFS.N) said it is buying $2.5 billion of
private student loans from Citigroup Inc (C.N) as it expands
its banking business.
The purchase price for the loans is 99 percent of the
outstanding balance and accrued interest, Discover said.
The deal follows Discover's agreement in September 2010 to
buy Citi's 80 percent stake in Student Loan Corp for $600
million. Discover picked up $4.2 billion of student loans with
that deal.
The new transaction is to close at the end of this month
and is expected to add about 7 cents a share to 2012 earnings,
Discover said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The acquisition is part of Discover's push to "achieve
sustained, profitable growth in private student lending,"
Carlos Minetti, Discover's president of consumer banking and
operations, said.
Minetti called student lending "a key component of our
direct banking business."
Discover is also building up its base of deposits and is
expanding in home mortgage lending.
About 80 percent of the new portfolio from Citi consists of
loans to four-year college or graduate students, Discover said
in its filing. The rest is for other education loans such as
consolidation loans. Nearly 70 percent are co-signed.
(Reporting by David Henry; editing by John Wallace)