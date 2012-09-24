Sept 24 The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday ordered Discover Bank to pay a $200 million consumer refund for what the regulators described as "deceptive marketing" tactics.

The regulators also ordered Discover, a unit of Discover Financial Services, to pay a $14 million civil penalty for allegedly misleading consumers into paying for credit card "add-on" products, according to a joint order.

Discover neither admitted nor denied the allegations, according to the order.

On Friday, the banking and payment services company's chairman and chief executive, David Nelms, said in a statement that his company remains "committed to marketing our products responsibly."