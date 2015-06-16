June 16 Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services said it would close its mortgage origination business and cut about 460 related jobs to focus on its direct banking products.

Discover Financial, which acquired the mortgage origination business in 2012, said it would continue to originate home equity loans through Discover Bank.

The company said it expects to take related charges of about 4 cents per share. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)