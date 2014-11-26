(Corrects typo in headline and paragraph 1)
Nov 25 Discover Financial Services Inc
sued Visa Inc on Tuesday, alleging the world's largest
cards company has been using anti-competitive practices in its
debit card business, and sought compensation for lost profit,
court documents showed.
Discover, through its Pulse Network LLC unit, alleges that
"in order to maintain its monopoly, Visa has undertaken a series
of illegal actions that undermine competition - harming rival
debit networks, merchants, acquirers, card issuers, and
consumers."
Representatives at Visa could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
Pulse requires its debit cardholders to authorize
transactions with a personal identification number (PIN). Most
Visa transactions use customer signature.
The lawsuit alleges that "Visa has a long history of making
sure that PIN debit does not predominate, including undertaking
illegal behavior to fend off competitive threats to its debit
network services monopoly."
In the petition, Discover said that Visa is offering
economic incentives to merchants to choose the Visa network for
transactions.
Discover is challenging a Visa rule that requires financial
issuers of Visa signature debit cards to also include Visa's PIN
services instead of allowing other PIN networks like Pulse to
compete for that business.
The case is Pulse Network LLC v. Visa Inc in the U.S.
District Court of Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
Case: 4:14-cv-03391.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)