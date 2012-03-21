March 21 Discover Financial Services posted a higher quarterly profit, as more Americans used the company's credit cards and fewer defaulted on their debts.

For the first quarter, the credit card lender and payment processing network, earned $624 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $459 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.

Credit card loans grew $1.6 billion to $45.9 billion in the quarter.

Like American Express, Discover lends directly to consumers and also competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to process transactions for banks.

Transaction volume for the payment services segment grew 8 percent to $46.7 billion.

Shares of the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company closed at $31.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)