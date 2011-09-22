* Fiscal Q3 EPS $1.18 vs Street view 96 cents
* Net income $649 million vs year-ago $261
* Delinquencies continued to decline
* Earnings boosts from reserves to fade: CEO
* Repurchased 8.4 million shares in quarter
* Shares slip slightly in down market
(Updates stock price)
By David Henry
Sept 22 Discover Financial Services (DFS.N)
reported higher quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates,
on increased credit card spending by customers and lower costs
for bad loans.
Net income rose to $649 million in the third quarter that
ended Aug. 31, from $261 million a year earlier, the
Riverwoods, Illinois-based credit card company said on
Thursday.
Earnings per share were $1.18, beating analysts' average
estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Discover stock slipped 9 cents to close at $25.25 on a day
when many financial stocks were down sharply.
"We achieved record results again this quarter as a result
of further improvements in credit performance and record sales
volume," Chairman and Chief Executive David Nelms said in the
announcement.
The delinquency rate for credit card loans over 30 days
past due fell to a new low for the company of 2.43 percent,
down from 2.79 percent in the second quarter and 4.39 percent a
year earlier.
With the improvement in delinquencies, the company's
expenses for loan losses fell to $100 million, down 86 percent
from $713 million a year earlier.
Discover reduced its reserve for credit losses by $359
million in the latest quarter, compared with $187 million a
year earlier.
But the boosts from reserve releases are going to fade,
executives cautioned after the announcement.
"We believe we have reached the end of the really large
reserve releases like the one we had this quarter and the last
few quarters," Nelms said in an interview.
Nelms said delinquency rates are unlikely to fall much
further from their current record lows and that the company
will have to make new provisions for losses as its makes new
loans.
As a result, Discover will probably start building its loss
reserves again in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf said
on a conference call with analysts.
The shift could be a bad, but inevitable, sign for future
earnings reports from banks in general. Bank profits have been
lifted for several quarters by reserve releases, which
essentially reversed what proved to be excess expenses recorded
for bad loans during the recession.
Nelms told Reuters the timing for the end of releases at
other lenders will likely vary because of their different mixes
of loans. Discover lends mostly on credit cards.
The trailing off of the accounting lift will put more
pressure on financial firms to increase their businesses
profitably, which is what Discover did in the third quarter.
Sales on its credit cards increased 9 percent from a year
earlier to $26.3 billion and were up from $24.8 billion in the
second quarter.
The company said card volume rose because increased
spending by new and existing customers and higher gas prices.
Interest yield on card accounts slipped 0.4 percentage
points from a year earlier to 12.46 percent because of new
restrictions from federal CARD Act, an increase in promotional
rates and the fact that more customers are paying their
balances in full.
Graf said the company's profits from interest will benefit
from a "tailwind" of lower funding costs in 2012 as it replaces
deposits taken two or three years ago with new deposits at
lower current rates.
Discover said it bought back 8.4 million of its shares, or
1.5 percent, in the third quarter for $198 million.
Through Wednesday, the company's shares were up more than
36 percent this year.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace, Gunna Dickson and Richard Chang)