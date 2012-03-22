NEW YORK, March 22 Discover Financial Services
executives renewed their projection of 10 to 15 percent
annual growth in earnings per share at an investor conference on
Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf also said the credit card
and consumer lending company has the financial strength to
increase its dividend and make acquisitions.
The targeted growth rate is the same as the executives gave
at Discover's annual conference for Wall Street last year.
On Wednesday, Discover reported fiscal first-quarter
earnings per share of $1.18, up 40 percent from a year earlier.
The gain was driven by an unexpectedly large
release of loan loss reserves, as well as by increased spending
with credit cards and higher loan balances.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)