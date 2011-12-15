* Q4 EPS $0.95 vs est $0.92

* Ups quarterly div 67 percent to $0.10/shr

* Credit cards loans grew 3 pct, card sales volumes up 8 pct (Adds background, updates share movement)

Dec 15 Discover Financial Services posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as more Americans used the company's credit cards and fewer defaulted on their debts.

However, shares fell 3 percent in early trade as economic uncertainty led the company to set aside more money to cover bad loans compared to the prior quarter, signalling that the continued improvement in credit quality was bottoming out.

For the fourth quarter, the company more than tripled its provision for loan losses to $319 million, though the increase was also driven by growth in Discover's total loans.

Though credit card defaults have been at historic lows, Chief Executive David Nelms told Reuters in September that delinquency rates were unlikely to fall much further and the company would likely have to make new provisions for loan losses as its loan book grows.

In the fourth quarter, credit card loans grew 3 percent, while total loans, including private student loans, grew 17 percent to $57.3 billion.

The uptick in consumer loan demand comes at a time when Discover has been investing in the mobile payments space and in other business lines.

It launched a mobile payments venture with three of the top four U.S. mobile carriers -- Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc , and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.

In 2010, the company bought Citigroup's private student lending business and earlier this year, it agreed to buy an online mortgage origination business from Tree.com Inc .

The company also raised it quarterly dividend 67 percent to 10 cents a share.

"Our fourth quarter results, together with our already strong capital levels, allowed us to increase our dividend and execute on our share repurchase program," Chief Executive David Nelms said in a statement.

PROVISION, PROFIT UP

For the quarter ended Nov. 30, the credit card lender and payment processing network, earned $513 million, or 95 cents a share, compared with $350 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 92 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The number of credit cards loans over thirty days due fell 167 basis points to 2.39 percent from a year ago.

The company also released less of the money set aside to cover bad loans in the past - signalling that profit boosts from reserve releases may be coming to an end.

The reserve release came in at $68 million, compared to a release of $414 million a year ago.

Like American Express, Discover lends directly to consumers and also competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to process transactions for banks.

Transaction volume for the payment services segment grew 7 percent to $43.3 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company were trading at $23.24 in on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)