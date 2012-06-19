BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy reports Q4 production was 21,525 BOE per day
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
June 19 Credit card company Discover Financial Services posted a lower second-quarter profit as it set aside more money to cover bad debts.
Discover posted a profit of $537 million, or $1.00 per share, compared with $600 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Provision for loan losses rose 32 percent to $232 million. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.