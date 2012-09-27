* Third quarter EPS $1.21 vs estimated $1.03

* Total loans up 9 percent

* Transaction volume up 13 percent

* Shares close up 7.3 percent

Sept 27 Discover Financial Services' shares rose more than 7 percent after its third-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street estimates as more Americans used its credit cards, adding to signs of improving consumer sentiment.

Consumer confidence in the United States jumped to its highest level in seven months in September, a private sector report showed earlier this week.

Discover Financial said credit card loans rose 4 percent to $48.1 billion in its fiscal third quarter ended Aug. 31, on top of a similar rise in card sales volumes.

"Card sales and receivables grew in a challenging environment while credit quality continued to improve," Chief Executive David Nelms said in a statement.

The strongest sales growth came in August, the last month of Discover's fiscal quarter, and has continued into September, Nelms said in a conference call with analysts. That could bode well for coming reports from other card companies whose third-quarters results will include September.

Like American Express Inc, Discover lends directly to consumers but its business is a quarter of its rival's size. Along with AmEX, it competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to process transactions for banks.

Transaction volume for Discover's payment services segment rose 13 percent to $50.3 billion.

Discover has been expanding its payment services division and signed a deal with PayPal, the online payment service of eBay Inc, in August that will raise transaction volumes.

PayPal will issue cards to its more than 50 million active users in the United States next year that can be used for purchases at merchants in the Discover Network.

Discover is also making mobile payments available on its cards. The company has tied up with Google Inc to allow users to link their Discover cards directly to Google Wallet.

The company's shares, which have risen over 50 percent so far this year, closed up 7.3 percent at $39.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.

PROFIT FALLS ON COSTS

Despite the quarter's business gains, earnings were hurt by higher costs and bad-loan provisions. Net profit fell to $627 million from $649 million a year ago. Earnings per share, however, rose to $1.21 from a year ago; shares outstanding declined by 1.9 percent from the prior quarter as the company bought back about 10 million shares during the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for loan losses rose 26 percent to $126 million.

Discover's large loan portfolio has resulted in an increase in provisions even as its bad debts have fallen to historic lows. Less than 2 percent of its loans were in default at the end of the third quarter.

Nelms said Discover made $1 billion of home loans in the first 100 days since it launched its mortgage business this year. Discover is expanding to offer more bank products from its website, such as home and personal loans and certificates of deposit.

Earlier this month, Discover said its banking unit would pay about $200 million to cardholders who had bought certain credit-protection products over the phone as part of an enforcement action by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Discover said it increased its legal reserves by $94 million in the quarter, related to the regulatory action.

Richard Cordray, director of the consumer protection action, has said more enforcement action against card companies will likely follow.

The agency fined Capital One Financial Corp $210 million in July to resolve charges that its call-center representatives misled consumers into paying for extra credit card products.