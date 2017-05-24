May 24 South African insurer Discovery Limited
said on Wednesday it will create a health insurance
brand in a joint venture with two Australian companies to expand
the footprint of its behaviour tracking programme.
Discovery's Vitality programme, which rewards health and
life insurance clients for healthy lifestyle choices and helps
track their fitness, will be combined in a joint venture with
Australia's largest life insurer, AIA Australia, and non-profit
health and care company, GMHBA to form myOwn.
The joint health insurance brand will initially offer
insurance and AIA Vitality and will later roll out life
insurance, the company said.
"Discovery is pleased to join with AIA Australia and GMHBA
to bring this innovative health and life insurance offer to
Australians to foster happier, healthier lives," Barry
Swartzberg, CEO of Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery,
said in s statement.
Discovery, which gave no financial details about the deal,
is active in 16 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada,
the United States and China.
Discovery previously partnered with life insurer Sumitomo
Life Insurance Co and telecommunications and internet
company SoftBank Group Corp to extend its Vitality
programme in Japan, as part of its strategy to partner with
leading insurers to roll out its wellness programme outside
South Africa.
By 1034 GMT shares in Discovery were up 0.89 percent to
130.90 rand.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Ed Osmond)