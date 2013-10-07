* Blumont Copper: Discovery Metals will add value to Blumont
* Share price dive due to shorting, Blumont Copper CEO says
* Blumont shares set to resume trading
* LionGold, Asiaons request continuation of trading halt
MELBOURNE, Oct 7 Blumont Group's
sudden share price slump will not affect its plan to invest $108
million in Botswana copper miner Discovery Metals, the
head of Blumont's copper unit said on Monday.
Shares in Blumont Group shares dived 56 percent on Friday -
one of three firms to see their stocks slide dramatically,
sparking trading halts and queries from the Singapore Exchange.
Those events came after Blumont announced it had agreed on a
proposed S$146 million takeover of Australian-listed coal
explorer Cokal, which it called off later in the day
due to the share price fall.
Asked on Monday whether Blumont was having second thoughts
about the Discovery Metals deal, Blumont Copper CEO Ines
Scotland said: "Absolutely not. We think the Discovery
transaction will add great shareholder value."
Scotland said Blumont's share price slump had nothing to do
with the fundamental value of Blumont's portfolio.
"It seems to be due to shorters in the market driving the
price down and some knowledge gaps at the SGX about the vision
that Blumont are executing," she said in an email to Reuters.
The $108 million investment by Blumont Copper covers an
already purchased 11.6 percent stake in Discovery Metals and
plans to buy $100 million in convertible bonds. Blumont Copper
is 85 percent owned by Blumont Group.
The other two Singapore-listed firms to suffer volatile
trading in their shares were gold miner LionGold Corp Ltd
and investment firm Asiasons Capital Ltd.
All three were cleared to resume trading on Monday, subject
to restrictions barring short-selling of their shares and
requiring anyone buying the shares to pay up in cash when their
orders are executed.
The restrictions are imposed where the exchange thinks there
has been manipulation or excessive speculation.
LionGold and Asiasons sought on Monday to have their trading
halts continue, saying they have announcements pending.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait and Edwina
Gibbs)