JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Discovery Holdings , South Africa's largest health insurer, posted a 19 percent rise in full-year earnings on Tuesday after writing new business.

Discovery said diluted normalised headline earnings per share totalled 496 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 416.9 cents a year earlier.

Discovery had guided normalised earnings would rise by as much as 25 percent. Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate had anticipated growth of 20 percent to 502 cents.

Normalised earnings exclude certain one-off items.

Discovery, which offers health, life and car insurance, said insurance premium revenue rose 21 percent to 17.89 billion rand ($1.75 billion) while reinsurance losses widened 27 percent. It expanded new business by 15 percent to 10.8 billion rand.

South Africa's third-largest insurer by market cap declared a dividend of 124.5 cents per share. Analysts had expected a 128 cents per share payout.

The company said its Vitality scheme, which rewards medical insurance members for leading healthier lifestyles, made 1.96 billion rand, up 22 percent from a year ago.

Discovery, which has operations in the United Kingdom, said it would increase its stake in China's Ping An Health by another 5 percent for 82.2 million yuan ($13.43 million) subject to regulatory approvals.

It also plans to spend a further 352 million rand acquiring a 25 percent stake in Discovery Insure from Hollard.

Shares of Discovery added over 3 percent in early trade, bringing total gains to nearly 40 percent so far this year, in comparison, Johannesburg's All-share index is up 9 percent this year. ($1 = 10.2275 South African rand) ($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)