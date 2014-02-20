BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Discovery Ltd : * Says H1 normalised profit from operations R2 383 million up 21% * Says H1 normalised headline earnings R1 650 million up 22% * Says performance over the period exceeded expectation * Progress made over past six months positions co strongly for continued growth
and profitability
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.