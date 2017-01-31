Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's
UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with
Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast
on Sky's Platform.
Discovery Networks UK had said last week that a price
dispute was blocking a deal with Sky, raising the possibility of
a blackout of Discovery's programming.
"We have been in a business relationship with Sky for 20
years and we are glad that will continue," Discovery Networks UK
said in a deal.
The deal also includes Discovery's four pay-TV channels in
Germany, the company also added.
