JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 - Discovery Holdings , South
Africa's largest health insurer, posted a 6 percent rise in
full-year headline earnings on Thursday after signing on more
new clients to its medical scheme and as the number of lapsing
premiums fell.
Discovery said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
295.2 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 277.7 cents a
year earlier.
Headline EPS, which excludes certain one-time items, is the
main profit measure in South Africa.
Discovery weathered the financial crisis and subsequent
downturn in Africa's biggest economy better than some rivals as
it focused on health insurance, which is less sensitive to
economic cycles than life insurance.
Discovery said its operating profit increased by nearly a
third to 2.8 billion rand ($400 million).
Income from insurance premiums rose to 12.49 billion rand
from 7.86 billion while annual gross inflows under management
rose 21 percent to over 50 billion rand.
Discovery acquired Standard Life Healthcare, a unit of
Britain's Standard Life , for 1.56 billion rand in July
2010.
Earlier this year, the firm announced a joint venture with
U.S. insurer Humana Inc to provide a wellness programme
in the world's biggest econonmy.
Discovery, which also owns a stake in China's Ping An
Insurance , has been looking for
opportunities in overseas markets as its once-rapid growth in
South Africa slows.
Shares of Discovery are up 1.2 percent, compared with a 0.9
percent fall in Johannesburg's All-share index .
($1 = 6.999 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)