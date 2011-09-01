* H1 diluted headline EPS 295.2 cents vs 277.7 cents

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 - Discovery Holdings , South Africa's largest health insurer, posted a 6 percent rise in full-year headline earnings on Thursday after signing on more new clients to its medical scheme and as the number of lapsing premiums fell.

Discovery said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 295.2 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 277.7 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which excludes certain one-time items, is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Discovery weathered the financial crisis and subsequent downturn in Africa's biggest economy better than some rivals as it focused on health insurance, which is less sensitive to economic cycles than life insurance.

Discovery said its operating profit increased by nearly a third to 2.8 billion rand ($400 million).

Income from insurance premiums rose to 12.49 billion rand from 7.86 billion while annual gross inflows under management rose 21 percent to over 50 billion rand.

Discovery acquired Standard Life Healthcare, a unit of Britain's Standard Life , for 1.56 billion rand in July 2010.

Earlier this year, the firm announced a joint venture with U.S. insurer Humana Inc to provide a wellness programme in the world's biggest econonmy.

Discovery, which also owns a stake in China's Ping An Insurance , has been looking for opportunities in overseas markets as its once-rapid growth in South Africa slows.

Shares of Discovery are up 1.2 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent fall in Johannesburg's All-share index . ($1 = 6.999 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)