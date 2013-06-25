June 25 Discovery Communications is at
work on an Internet streaming service that could charge cable
subscribers a small fee to gain access to hours of documentaries
and reality shows, executive chairman and founder John Hendricks
said on Tuesday.
Hendricks said in an interview with Reuters that there is
money to be made from TV shows on Discovery's networks that are
between three and 18 months old. Shows in this time-frame are
not easily accessed on cable on-demand services or on Netflix,
which offers Discovery content older than 18 months, he added.
Discovery Communications owns networks such as TLC, the
Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, which are home to some of
biggest hits on cable TV. Discovery, like other media companies,
is trying to find ways to cash in on digital content as viewers
shift their TV viewing online.
"There will be a little older content, from three months ago
let's say, that is available directly through Discovery if
you're a cable subscriber," Hendricks said.
Discovery would charge "a very small subscription fee" which
the most enthusiastic fans of a network such as the Science
channel would be willing to pay for.
Hendricks had briefly outlined what the Internet service
could look like and what it could cost in his memoir published
this week called "A Curious Discovery: An Entrepreneur's Story".
He wrote in the book: "Imagine a premium Discovery on Demand
streaming video service, with easy to navigate menus, delivered
through cable and available only to Discovery's basic cable
subscribers ... Wouldn't Discovery fans eagerly spend $6 to $8
for that service?"
Hendricks said Discovery is in the early stages developing
the infrastructure for this service, which could be ready in the
next two to five years. He added it would not be a standalone
service but would resemble the model of HBO GO, which provides
existing HBO subscribers with an easy to use streaming library.
"Our version of over the top would be working with our
current distributors. If you were a subscriber to Cox or Comcast
and you get the Science channel, you'd be eligible as a Science
channel subscriber to be able to get more of our content per
month," said Hendricks, who was Discovery's CEO until 2004 and
is still involved with the executive team on strategy.
Discovery signed a two-year deal with Netflix in 2011 that
gave the streaming service access to prior seasons of TV shows
on Discovery's cable networks, such as "Man vs. Wild" and "River
Monsters". It has indicated it intends to extend the Netflix
deal, and also has a streaming deal with Amazon.
Hendricks, who ran a higher education consulting firm before
he founded Discovery in 1985, is on a book tour promoting his
memoir. It recounts the growth of Discovery from a tiny cable
channel with $5 million in funding that played BBC documentaries
to one of the leading cable programmers, owning 162 cable
networks in more than 200 countries.