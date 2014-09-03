Sept 3 Discovery Ltd :

* FY normalised headline earnings up 24 pct to R3,457 million

* FY embedded value up 21 pct to R43.1 billion

* FY normalised profit from operations up 23 pct to R4,976 million

* Period saw new business grow 15 pct to R12,196 million

* Discovery health's operating profit increased 10 pct to R1,854 million

* FY net insurance premium revenue R20.91 billion

* Final gross cash dividend of 78.0 cents per ordinary share

* After year-end there was a credit event reported for African bank investments limited

* After year-end there was a credit event reported for African bank investments limited

* Co is only effected by credit event through indirect money market, equity unit trust investments, exposure for shareholders is immaterial