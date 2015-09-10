BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's biggest health insurer, Discovery Ltd, plans to invest an initial 2.1 billion rand ($151.11 million) to create a retail bank, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"It's our intention to build a full-service retail bank," chief executive Adrian Gore said. "No progress yet and we are only about to embark (on it) now." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi