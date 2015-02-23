Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100 billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.
Fox, which like other broadcasters is battling a shift to on-demand TV, denied there had been any talks with Discovery, which owns Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.
"No truth, not even any sort of talks", said John Connolly, a spokesman for the company in Australia. "There is no truth in the rumours."
The AFR reported senior executives from both companies met about two weeks ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.
The discussions were "nascent", and there was no guarantee that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have continued, it said.
Discovery declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.