Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100 billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.
Senior executives from both companies met about two weeks ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.
The discussions were "nascent", and there was no guarantee that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have continued, it said.
Discovery and Fox were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.