Nov 6 Discovery Communications Inc reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday due to a stronger dollar and higher taxes.

Discovery said its third-quarter net income fell more than 10 percent to $214 million, or 57 cents a share.

That missed Wall Street estimates of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was largely flat at $1.08 billion compared with average expectations of $1.09 billion.