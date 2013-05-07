BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
May 7 Discovery Communications Inc posted higher revenue and profit in the first quarter as its cable television networks grabbed better U.S. and international ratings.
The media company said on Tuesday that revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.156 billion. Analysts expected $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income rose to $231 million, or 63 cents per share, from $221 million or 57 cents per share a year ago.
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.