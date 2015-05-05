BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in distribution revenue at its U.S. and international networks.
Net income available to the company rose to $250 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $230 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $1.54 billion from $1.41 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.