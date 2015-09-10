JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's biggest
health insurer Discovery Ltd reported a 14 percent rise
in annual profit on Thursday, boosted by a near doubling of the
number of people on its medical scheme.
Discovery, which also runs a life insurance business, said
normalised diluted headline earnings per share totaled 663 cents
in the year to the end of June compared with 580 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
The company said the number of people on its medical
insurance increased by nearly two-fold after winning a contract
to manage Bankmed Medical Scheme, which covers more than 200,000
financial services professionals.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes)