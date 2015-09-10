(Recasts with push into retail banking)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South African insurer
Discovery Ltd is pushing into retail banking with an
initial $150 million investment, a move that will pit it against
five established banks in a fiercely competitive market.
"We have never ever been first to market, we have always been
more of a disrupter," Adrian Gore, founder and chief executive
of Discovery, said on Thursday. "The behavioural model that we
have has a great value in the banking space."
Founded in 1992, Discovery's model is linked to a behaviour
tracking programme that rewards its health and life insurance
clients for healthy lifestyles, paying for gym memberships or
offering cash back on money spent at healthy restaurants.
The retail banking move, inspired by Discovery's desire to
diversify, will throw it into a market dominated by Standard
Bank, FirstRand, Barclays Africa,
Nedbank and Capitec.
As a first step, Discovery is paying 1.3 billion rand ($95
million) to treble its stake in a credit card business to about
75 percent and will spend 800 million rand on working capital.
Gore said it could take up two years to have a full-service
retail bank up and running as the company had yet to apply for
banking licence.
"It's a competitive market and I'm not sure their rewards
programme will have the same impact in banking as it has in
insurance because all the banks have some sort of loyalty
programme," one analyst said. "The omens don't look good."
Discovery, which also has an investment business, said
normalised diluted headline earnings per share totaled 663 cents
in the year to the end of June up from 580 cents a year earlier.
Headline earnings per share, a measure which strips out
certain one-off items, is the profit figure most widely used in
South Africa.
($1 = 13.7465 rand)
