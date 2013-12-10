Dec 10 Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive
soared more than 11 percent after the market closed on
Tuesday on a news report that Discovery Communications
is considering a bid for the sought-after cable company.
Discovery's board discussed making a possible run at
Scripps, home to the Food Network and HGTV, according to a
report in Variety citing a person with knowledge of the
Discovery board meeting.
A spokeswoman for Discovery was not immediately available to
comment. A spokesman for Scripps Networks declined to comment.
Discovery is the company behind the OWN Network and Animal
Planet.
On the distribution side, the cable industry has been a
hotbed of potential merger activity. The latest target is Time
Warner Cable which is being circled by competitors
Comcast and Charter.
Shares of Scripps closed at $75.25 on Tuesday.