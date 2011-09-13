(Follows alerts)
* Q2 EPS C$0.10 vs C$0.08 last year
* Rev rises 23 pct to C$70.7 mln
* Shares up 6 pct
Sept 13 Discovery Air Inc (DAa.TO) posted a
higher quarterly profit helped by strong demand for flight
services in northern Canada and Peru, sending the company's
shares up over 6 percent on Tuesday morning.
For the second quarter, the company earned C$18 million, or
10 cents a share, compared with C$11.3 million, or 8 cents a
share, in the year ago period.
Revenue rose by 23 percent to C$70.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 9 cents a
share on revenue of C$66.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Discovery Air provides specialized air transport, logistics
and remote operations management services to corporate customers
and government agencies.
The Ontario-based company's shares were trading up 6 percent
at C$0.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)